Arepacoin Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Arepacoin has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $36,562.00 and $5.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00065916 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 86.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 703.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,824,923 coins. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

