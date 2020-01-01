Arionum Market Capitalization Reaches $103,494.00 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. Arionum has a total market cap of $103,494.00 and approximately $50,594.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arionum has traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,214.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.47 or 0.01808902 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $205.18 or 0.02844789 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00582474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011418 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00635275 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00062649 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024002 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00389756 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com.

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

