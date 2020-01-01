Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €8.70 ($10.12).

Several analysts recently issued reports on AT1 shares. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.77) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €8.30 ($9.65) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.23) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Shares of ETR AT1 opened at €7.98 ($9.28) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €7.80 and a 200 day moving average of €7.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €6.85 ($7.97) and a 12-month high of €8.04 ($9.35).

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.