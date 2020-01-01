Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.33 Million

Brokerages expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) to post $27.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.00 million and the lowest is $20.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $34.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $85.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $128.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $101.06 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $205.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.97 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 32.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARWR. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 56,325 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,792,824.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,178,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,332,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 37,884 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $1,547,561.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 351,420 shares in the company, valued at $14,355,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,176 shares of company stock worth $12,715,804. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,841,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,313,000 after buying an additional 7,210,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,637,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,903,000 after buying an additional 3,712,392 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,884,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,649,000 after buying an additional 157,101 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 550.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,820,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,747,000 after buying an additional 4,079,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,765,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,277,000 after buying an additional 436,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $63.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.93 and a beta of 1.98. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

