ArtByte Price Down 93.2% This Week (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One ArtByte coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. ArtByte has a market capitalization of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00581037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011406 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011465 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000237 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About ArtByte

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

