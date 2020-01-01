Aryacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $402,756.00 (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Aryacoin has a total market capitalization of $402,756.00 and approximately $7,413.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aryacoin has traded 40.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012926 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000646 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00001264 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,336,746 coins and its circulating supply is 118,036,758 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

Aryacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

