Asian Dragon (AD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,502.00

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded up 24.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, Asian Dragon has traded 140.5% higher against the dollar. Asian Dragon has a market capitalization of $96,059.00 and $3,502.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asian Dragon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including token.store and EtherFlyer.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Asian Dragon

AD is a token. Asian Dragon’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,797 tokens. Asian Dragon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Asian Dragon is www.asiandragoncoin.com.

Asian Dragon Token Trading

Asian Dragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and token.store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Dragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asian Dragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

