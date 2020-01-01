Asian Dragon Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (AD)

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Asian Dragon has traded up 150.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Asian Dragon token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including EtherFlyer and token.store. Asian Dragon has a market capitalization of $98,573.00 and approximately $3,063.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00031932 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003924 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000698 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000174 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Asian Dragon Profile

AD is a token. Asian Dragon's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,797 tokens. Asian Dragon's official website is www.asiandragoncoin.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Asian Dragon

Asian Dragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and token.store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Dragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asian Dragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

