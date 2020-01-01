Asian Fintech (AFIN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $51,043.00

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Asian Fintech token can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. Asian Fintech has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $51,043.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00191199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.54 or 0.01374034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025545 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00124161 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Asian Fintech Token Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin. Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin.

Asian Fintech Token Trading

Asian Fintech can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Crex24 and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Fintech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

