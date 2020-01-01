Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $298.57 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) will report sales of $298.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $303.60 million and the lowest is $294.10 million. Associated Banc reported sales of $308.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.55 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 target price on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens set a $22.00 target price on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $40,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,137.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,991 shares in the company, valued at $902,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,281 shares of company stock worth $1,086,936. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 167.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,840,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,212 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter worth about $35,221,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,795,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 49.4% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,074,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,760,000 after acquiring an additional 355,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 5.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,585,000 after acquiring an additional 57,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

