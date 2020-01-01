Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Astronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.27. Astronics posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astronics will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Astronics.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATRO shares. BidaskClub downgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut their price target on Astronics from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Astronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Astronics stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.95. 146,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,102. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.73. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34. The stock has a market cap of $862.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 21.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Astronics in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Astronics by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Astronics by 77.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,628,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,857,000 after purchasing an additional 711,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Astronics in the third quarter valued at about $551,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

