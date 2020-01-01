ATBCoin Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, ATBCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ATBCoin has a total market capitalization of $38,380.00 and approximately $35,749.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATBCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, BTC-Alpha and TOPBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,244.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $206.49 or 0.02851174 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00546097 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00019836 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000520 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000376 BTC.

ATBCoin Coin Profile

ATBCoin (CRYPTO:ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, TOPBTC, HitBTC, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

