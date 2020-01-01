ATLANT (ATL) Hits Market Cap of $1.57 Million

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. ATLANT has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $88.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx and Mercatox. During the last seven days, ATLANT has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00189781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.86 or 0.01366009 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00123570 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT was first traded on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OKEx, YoBit, HitBTC, Exrates and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

