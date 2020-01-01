Atlas Protocol (ATP) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Exchanges

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.21 million and approximately $178,653.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp.

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

