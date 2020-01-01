Atomic Wallet Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $476.00 (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0961 or 0.00001346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $577,353.00 and $476.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00189536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.01335359 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025019 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00121605 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,005,764 tokens. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.