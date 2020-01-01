AT&T (NYSE:T) Earning Positive News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News articles about AT&T (NYSE:T) have trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. AT&T earned a news impact score of 2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected AT&T’s analysis:

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. UBS Group upped their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $284.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average is $36.28. AT&T has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

