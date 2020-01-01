Augur One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.90 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Augur token can currently be purchased for about $8.75 or 0.00121529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Gate.io, Kraken and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Augur has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a total market cap of $96.29 million and approximately $7.90 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00190349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.01353561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00122604 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, ABCC, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Zebpay, CoinTiger, Bitbns, Mercatox, BitBay, Gate.io, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Binance, Crex24, Cobinhood, LATOKEN, Bitsane, Poloniex, Upbit, DragonEX, Kraken, Bithumb, Koinex, Ethfinex, IDEX, Bittrex, Liqui, AirSwap, BX Thailand and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

