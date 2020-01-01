Aurora (AOA) Price Down 40.2% This Week

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Aurora has a market cap of $10.80 million and approximately $696,624.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 40.2% against the dollar. One Aurora token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, Kucoin, Indodax and CoinEgg.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $423.99 or 0.05936706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030062 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002121 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036122 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023935 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

Aurora is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io.

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Indodax, Kucoin and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

