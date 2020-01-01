Aurora Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Aurora token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinEgg, Indodax and Bitinka. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $12.44 million and $1.12 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.84 or 0.06031859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029769 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002100 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036394 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io.

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bitinka, Indodax and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

