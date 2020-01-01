Authorship Market Cap Tops $6,490.00 (ATS)

Authorship (CURRENCY:ATS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Authorship has a market capitalization of $6,490.00 and $3.00 worth of Authorship was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Authorship token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, LATOKEN and HitBTC. Over the last week, Authorship has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00189365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.49 or 0.01347409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025012 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121768 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Authorship Token Profile

Authorship launched on August 1st, 2017. Authorship’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,971,428 tokens. The official website for Authorship is authorship.com. Authorship’s official Twitter account is @authorship_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Authorship

Authorship can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Authorship directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Authorship should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Authorship using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

