Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Autodesk reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.19.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Autodesk by 0.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,401 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the software company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.6% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,451 shares of the software company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.46. The company had a trading volume of 760,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,013. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,667.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.65. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $121.12 and a 1-year high of $185.75.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

