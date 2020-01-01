Autonio (NIO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $39.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. Autonio has a market capitalization of $211,083.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00190190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.74 or 0.01356591 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025144 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00122600 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official website is auton.io. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Ethfinex, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

