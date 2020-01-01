Axe (AXE) Tops One Day Volume of $3.45 Million

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00005031 BTC on major exchanges including FreiExchange, Hotbit and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Axe has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007642 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,164,273 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.