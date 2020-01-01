Azart (AZART) Market Capitalization Achieves $273.00

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Azart has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Azart has a total market capitalization of $273.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azart coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013244 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Azart

Azart (AZART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay. Azart’s official website is azartpay.com.

Buying and Selling Azart

Azart can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azart using one of the exchanges listed above.

