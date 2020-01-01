Azart Price Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (AZART)

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 1st. Azart has a total market capitalization of $273.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azart coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Azart has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012984 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 163.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Azart Coin Profile

Azart is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. Azart’s official website is azartpay.com. Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay.

Azart Coin Trading

Azart can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azart using one of the exchanges listed above.

