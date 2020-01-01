Bancor Achieves Market Cap of $16.55 Million (BNT)

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Bancor token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00003324 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, Kyber Network and COSS. Over the last week, Bancor has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $16.55 million and approximately $9.21 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00190349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.01353561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00122604 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bancor Token Profile

Bancor launched on February 13th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 69,148,642 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bancor’s official message board is blog.bancor.network. The official website for Bancor is bancor.network.

Buying and Selling Bancor

Bancor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ABCC, Upbit, COSS, Tidex, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, OKEx, Gate.io, Bittrex, Kyber Network, LATOKEN, Liqui and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

