Bank of America Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $637.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $584.00 to $623.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.42.

TDG stock opened at $560.00 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $324.86 and a 52 week high of $597.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.95%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 19.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Skulina sold 5,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.52, for a total transaction of $2,547,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,585,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion acquired 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $571.03 per share, with a total value of $298,648.69. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $501,364.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,948 shares of company stock valued at $60,271,732 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 2,139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,510,000 after purchasing an additional 526,267 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,825,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,788,870,000 after purchasing an additional 127,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,120,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,477,370,000 after purchasing an additional 94,963 shares during the period. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,238,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,944,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

