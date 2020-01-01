BANKEX (BKX) Market Cap Achieves $667,680.00

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. BANKEX has a total market cap of $667,680.00 and approximately $42,105.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BANKEX token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Hotbit, Simex and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, BANKEX has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038929 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.46 or 0.06012085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029763 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002143 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036353 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001233 BTC.

About BANKEX

BANKEX (CRYPTO:BKX) is a token. It launched on July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,290,932 tokens. BANKEX’s official message board is blog.bankex.org. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BANKEX’s official website is bankex.com/en. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BANKEX

BANKEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, Simex, Upbit, OKEx, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BANKEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BANKEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

