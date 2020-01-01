Banyan Network (BBN) Market Cap Achieves $122,700.00

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Banyan Network has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Banyan Network has a total market cap of $122,700.00 and approximately $104.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banyan Network token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, CoinEx, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013303 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000654 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001331 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 55.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Banyan Network Profile

Banyan Network (CRYPTO:BBN) uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network. The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork. The official website for Banyan Network is www.banyanbbt.org.

Buying and Selling Banyan Network

Banyan Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, IDEX, Bibox and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banyan Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banyan Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

