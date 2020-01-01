Barclays Reiterates “€80.00” Price Target for Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €80.00 ($93.02) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group set a €89.50 ($104.07) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €92.81 ($107.92).

Get Sanofi alerts:

SAN stock opened at €89.62 ($104.21) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €85.91 and a 200 day moving average of €80.42. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.