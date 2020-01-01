Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $273.66 million and $55.24 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, ChaoEX, Koinex and DDEX. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00190349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.01353561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00122604 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,415,403,562 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken.

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, ChaoEX, Liqui, Binance, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, BitBay, DDEX, Livecoin, Zebpay, HitBTC, Vebitcoin, Kyber Network, ABCC, ZB.COM, WazirX, Bancor Network, Poloniex, Huobi, LATOKEN, Koinex, Gate.io, IDEX, CPDAX, IDCM, Cobinhood, GOPAX, AirSwap, Radar Relay and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

