Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

NYSE BAS opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. Basic Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $6.84.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $178.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.70 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 63.44%. On average, analysts predict that Basic Energy Services will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,183,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,627 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Basic Energy Services by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 10,697.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 35,516 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 42,285 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 39.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 350,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 99,552 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

