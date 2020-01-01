Beacon Price Up 17% This Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001400 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Beacon has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $111,025.00 and $872.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00777441 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006191 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000275 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000222 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000416 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,245,169 coins and its circulating supply is 1,107,297 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1.

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.