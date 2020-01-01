BeatzCoin Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 1st. One BeatzCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $435,922.00 and $8,641.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000286 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,714,328 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

