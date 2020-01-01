Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 8th. Analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 10.20% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.