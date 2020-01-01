Beetle Coin Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 1st. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $842,619.00 and approximately $33,984.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $24.43, $5.60 and $50.98. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00065950 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 705.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 211,125,354 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin.

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

