Bela (BELA) Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last week, Bela has traded 38.2% lower against the US dollar. Bela has a market cap of $86,763.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bela token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and OOOBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00578866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011270 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011247 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000233 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Bela

Bela is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 51,966,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,447,595 tokens. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin. Bela’s official website is livebela.com.

Buying and Selling Bela

Bela can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

