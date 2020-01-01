Bethereum (BETHER) Hits Market Capitalization of $295,789.00

Bethereum (CURRENCY:BETHER) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. In the last seven days, Bethereum has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Bethereum token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bethereum has a total market capitalization of $295,789.00 and approximately $25,741.00 worth of Bethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00191634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.91 or 0.01367982 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025285 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00122263 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bethereum Token Profile

Bethereum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 541,211,426 tokens. The Reddit community for Bethereum is /r/bethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bethereum is medium.com/bethereum. Bethereum’s official Twitter account is @bethereumteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bethereum’s official website is www.bethereum.com.

Buying and Selling Bethereum

Bethereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bethereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bethereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bethereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

