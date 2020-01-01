Bezop (BEZ) Trading 22.1% Lower This Week

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. Bezop has a total market cap of $118,927.00 and approximately $1,212.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezop token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin, LATOKEN and IDEX. In the last seven days, Bezop has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00189365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.49 or 0.01347409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025012 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121768 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bezop Profile

Bezop launched on November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork. The official website for Bezop is bezop.io. The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX, Livecoin, TOPBTC, CoinBene, LATOKEN and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

