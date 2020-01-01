Bezop Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,133.00 (BEZ)

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Bezop has a total market capitalization of $126,710.00 and $1,133.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezop token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, LATOKEN and Sistemkoin. During the last seven days, Bezop has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00191318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.59 or 0.01377034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00122251 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bezop Profile

Bezop’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bezop’s official message board is medium.com/@bezopnetwork. The official website for Bezop is bezop.io.

Bezop Token Trading

Bezop can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, TOPBTC, CoinBene, IDEX, Livecoin, Sistemkoin and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

