BidiPass (BDP) Price Up 3.1% This Week

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. BidiPass has a market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $529,718.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One BidiPass token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, BitForex and ProBit Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00039049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.63 or 0.06005130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029751 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002157 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036278 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001219 BTC.

About BidiPass

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a token. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,078,387 tokens. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org.

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

