BigUp (BIGUP) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded down 83.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One BigUp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BigUp has traded down 89.1% against the US dollar. BigUp has a market cap of $1,765.00 and $22.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007367 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008566 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About BigUp

BIGUP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing. BigUp’s official website is bigup.club.

BigUp Coin Trading

BigUp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BigUp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BigUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

