Binance USD Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00014000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. Binance USD has a total market cap of $17.06 million and $1.62 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $433.54 or 0.06052309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002139 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036478 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023819 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (BUSD) is a token. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 28,954,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,008,196 tokens. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

.

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.