BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLFS. Oppenheimer began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group set a $26.00 price objective on BioLife Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

BLFS stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $328.43 million, a PE ratio of 115.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $22.44.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 46.77%. On average, analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $40,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,337.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,327.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,191 in the last 90 days. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 17.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 4.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 9.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

