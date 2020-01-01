Biotron (BTRN) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Biotron (CURRENCY:BTRN) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Biotron has a total market capitalization of $7,574.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Biotron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Biotron has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Biotron token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Biotron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00190349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.01353561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00122604 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Biotron Profile

Biotron’s launch date was April 6th, 2018. Biotron’s total supply is 411,092,461 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,965,771 tokens. The Reddit community for Biotron is /r/Biotron. Biotron’s official Twitter account is @BiotronI. Biotron’s official website is biotron.io.

Biotron Token Trading

Biotron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biotron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biotron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Biotron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Biotron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Biotron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.