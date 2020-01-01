BitBall (BTB) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,075.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. One BitBall token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $179,085.00 and $2,075.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBall Token Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,255,759 tokens. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

