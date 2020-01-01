BitCapitalVendor Market Cap Hits $5.85 Million (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Bibox and HADAX. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $5.85 million and $171,859.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCapitalVendor alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $439.03 or 0.06071188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029751 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002091 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036375 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001220 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BCV is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 910,399,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com.

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bit-Z and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCapitalVendor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCapitalVendor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.