Bitcloud Market Cap Achieves $38,794.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $38,794.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 31,969,885 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info.

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.