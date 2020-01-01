BitCoen (BEN) Price Reaches $0.0059 on Top Exchanges

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. BitCoen has a market cap of $41,523.00 and approximately $180.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitCoen has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoen alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.88 or 0.02402398 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000108 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000337 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000500 BTC.

About BitCoen

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen.

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.