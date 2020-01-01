Bitcoiin Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week (B2G)

Bitcoiin (CURRENCY:B2G) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Bitcoiin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, CoinBene and OOOBTC. Bitcoiin has a total market cap of $15,286.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Bitcoiin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoiin has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.36 or 0.01827522 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00062642 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Bitcoiin

Bitcoiin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitcoiin’s total supply is 59,178,452 coins and its circulating supply is 52,761,896 coins. Bitcoiin’s official website is bitcoiin.com/en. Bitcoiin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoiin is medium.com/@bitcoiin2gen.

Bitcoiin Coin Trading

Bitcoiin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiin using one of the exchanges listed above.

